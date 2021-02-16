Janesville man arrested for fifth OWI
JANESVILLE—A 42-year-old Janesville man faces charges for his fifth operating-while-intoxicated offense after a traffic stop late Saturday, according to a Janesville Police Department press release.
Mickey R. Ploof, of 365 Swan Lane, Janesville, was stopped just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday by Janesville police at the intersection of Jackson Street and Delavan Drive.
Ploof has been convicted on four previous intoxicated driving offenses and was out on bail for a fifth offense at the time of the stop.
The recent arrest was listed as his second count of fifth offense OWI, and Ploof was also charged with operating while suspended and bail jumping.
County snowmobile trails reopen
JANESVILLE—Snowmobile trails are open once again to riders, the Rock County Public Works Department announced Tuesday.
Drivers should use caution between Milton and Newville along Highway 59 near Grass Lake. Utility work is being performed in the area, according to a news release.
Motorists are reminded that all-terrain vehicles are not allowed on the trails and that drivers must have landowner permission to traverse private property.
Riders can check trail conditions by calling 608-757-5458 or visiting www.co.rock.wi.us/parks -snowmobile-trails, travelwisconsin.com or facebook .com/rockcountysnowmobilealliance.