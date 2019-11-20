MADISON

A Beloit man facing local charges for armed robberies in Janesville, Milton and Beloit now faces similar charges in federal court.

A federal grand jury for U.S. District Court in the Western District of Wisconsin on Wednesday indicted Nicholas K. Murn, 26, with five counts of armed robbery of businesses that were engaged in interstate commerce.

Murn is already charged with robbing Tex’s Grocery in Beloit on Oct. 17, Casey’s General Store in Milton on Oct. 23, and two Janesville gas stations on Oct. 24 and 26.

The federal indictment adds a fifth armed robbery, Rollette Oil on Madison Road in Beloit on Oct. 30.

Murn faces a maximum federal penalty of 20 years in prison on each robbery count. He also faces five counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of seven years in prison, to be served consecutive to any sentence imposed for the robbery, according to a news release.

Murn has pleaded not guilty to four counts of armed robbery in the Rock County Court case.