A Minnesota driver suspected in a hit-and-run accident in Rock County early Wednesday morning was later involved in a high-speed chase farther north, the State Patrol reported.
A state trooper chased a white Honda Civic that was traveling at more than 100 mph with one headlight on, its hazard lights flashing and front-end damage on Interstate 90 in Columbia County at 2:49 a.m. Wednesday, according to the news release.
Troopers used stop sticks twice, and the car hit them the second time, losing two tires and exiting at Exit 89 to Highway 23, according to the release.
A trooper then bumped the car at low speed using what is known as a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT, maneuver, to bring it to a stop.
Troopers and Lake Delton police units conducted a high-risk stop and took Carlos A. Garrido, 30, of Broolyn Park, Minnesota, into custody on charges of felony eluding, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering safety.
Sgt. James Sawyer of the State Patrol said there was no indication that Garrido was impaired and no indication of why he fled.
The arrest was without incident or injury, according to the release.
Garrido later admitted to officers that was involved in a hit and run on Interstate 90/39 between Beloit and Janesville shortly after 2 a.m.
Sawyer said the car hit the rear of a car-hauling semitrailer truck, which sustained minor damage, and no one was injured.
Garrido was held at the Sauk County Jail.