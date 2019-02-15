JANESVILLE

The last of the four Beloit men accused in the drive-by shooting death of a 5-year-old in 2016 pleaded guilty Friday in Rock County Court.

Like all the others, Hugo Martinez, 21, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

The four defendants originally were charged with party to first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a life sentence.

Martinez pleaded guilty to party to second-degree reckless homicide, the same as two of the others.

Martinez faces a maximum sentence of 25 years on the reduced charge. Judge Michael Haakenson ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for April 24.

Austin Ramos Jr. was riding in the car his father was driving in Beloit the night of Jan. 21, 2016, when he was shot from a passing car in what police called a gang-related revenge shooting.

The four charged were seeking revenge, according to authorities. Sergio R. Ortiz, 26, who fired the bullet that killed Ramos, lost a brother in a gang-related shooting in 2014.

Austin Ramos Sr. was a former gang member, police said, but he was not involved in the shooting of Ortiz’s brother.

Ortiz was sentenced in November on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide to 40 years in prison plus 20 years of supervision.

The three others pleaded guilty to identical charges of party to second-degree reckless homicide.

Eric Salazar Mota, 24, is scheduled to be sentenced March 8.

Isaac W. Torres, 27, scheduled to be sentenced April 5.