JANESVILLE

The last of the four Beloit men accused in the drive-by shooting death of a 5-year-old in 2016 pleaded guilty Friday in Rock County Court.

Like all the others, Hugo Martinez, 21, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

The four defendants originally were charged with party to first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a life sentence.

Martinez pleaded guilty to party to second-degree reckless homicide, the same as two of the others.

Martinez faces a maximum sentence of 25 years on the reduced charge. Judge Michael Haakenson ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for April 24.

Austin Ramos Jr. was riding in the car his father was driving in Beloit the night of Jan. 21, 2016, when he was shot from a passing car in what police called a gang-related revenge shooting.

The four charged were seeking revenge, according to authorities. Sergio R. Ortiz, 26, who fired the bullet that killed Ramos, lost a brother in a gang-related shooting in 2014.

Austin Ramos Sr. was a former gang member, police said, but he was not involved in the shooting of Ortiz’s brother.

Ortiz was sentenced in November on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide to 40 years in prison plus 20 years of supervision.

The three others pleaded guilty to identical charges of party to second-degree reckless homicide.

Eric Salazar Mota, 24, is scheduled to be sentenced March 8.

Isaac W. Torres, 27, scheduled to be sentenced April 5.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Comments disabled.