ELKHORN

A Lake Geneva woman pleaded guilty Thursday in a case where she used money from a school parent group to buy thousands of dollars worth of items on Amazon, court records show.

Per a plea agreement, Danielle L. Masoni, 38, of 1085 Lake Geneva Blvd., pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor theft and one count of disorderly conduct. The agreement called for 20 days of jail on each count and for Masoni to pay restitution.

A judge dismissed but read into the record two felony theft charges. The amount of restitution owed was not immediately clear.

Prosecutors said Masoni stole at least $8,600 from the Central-Denison Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization, according to the criminal complaint filed in May.

Between May 2016 and February 2018, Masoni made $5,124 in purchases on Amazon using PTO money, the complaint states. She was the treasurer for the Central-Denison PTO and the Eastview School PTO.

Many of the charges came during the holiday season in November and December, the complaint states. Masoni said she “wanted to give her kids a good Christmas.”

