ELKHORN

A Lake Geneva woman whose vehicle crashed into a pole in July had cocaine in her system, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Michelle M. Smith, 36, of 250 S. Edwards Blvd. No. 134, Lake Geneva, told police another person was driving and crashed the car into the pole near Sheridan Springs Road and Williams Street in Lake Geneva on July 29, the complaint states.

Police examined the vehicle’s airbag control module, which showed the right front seat was “empty,” according to the complaint. A witness also reported seeing Smith leaving the driver’s seat and trying to open the passenger door.

Smith is charged with operating while intoxicated and operating with a restricted controlled substance in her blood, both as a fourth offense. Her previous intoxicated-driving convictions were in 2001, 2008 and 2012, according to the complaint.

She is also charged with obstructing an officer.