ELKHORN

A Lake Geneva man with a previous federal child sex crime conviction has been sentenced to eight years in prison on two counts of possessing child pornography, court records show.

Dennis L. Metallo, 59, of 135 W. Main St., was sentenced Feb. 21 to four years of prison on each of the child porn charges, according to online court records. The charge already carries a mandatory minimum of three years in prison.

Both sides reached an agreement on the sentence recommendation, which also included four years of extended supervision on each charge.

Metallo pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to downloading child porn at an Elkhorn hotel in May, according to the criminal complaint.

Police arrested Metallo on July 7, when he admitted to downloading and looking at child porn, the complaint states.

His federal conviction occurred after he tried to transport a minor for sexual activity, according to the complaint.

Metallo must also pay restitution and court charges, as well as a pornography surcharge of $500 for each of four images, court records show. He must also comply with the sex offender registry.