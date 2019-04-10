ELKHORN

A convicted Lake Geneva sex offender accused of soliciting nude photos from young girls has pleaded guilty to some of the charges he faced in Walworth County Court, online records show.

David A. Drummond, 35, of 1124½ Pleasant St., upper unit, pleaded guilty April 1 to eight of the 23 charges he faced after reaching out to young girls in Maryland through Snapchat, according to court records.

Drummond pleaded guilty to two counts of soliciting intimate representations from a minor, possessing child pornography, failing to update the sex offender registry and four counts of child sexual exploitation.

The remaining charges were dismissed and read in to the record as part of a plea agreement.

A man police later learned was Drummond requested nude photos from two 14-year-old girls, according to the criminal complaint.

On Oct. 25, Lake Geneva police executed a search warrant at Drummond’s home and found electronic devices containing child pornography, the complaint states.

The U.S. Navy in 2010 convicted Drummond of possessing a computer with child pornography, and he was supposed to register as a sex offender until 2021, according to the complaint.

Drummond is scheduled to be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. May 29.