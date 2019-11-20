ELKHORN

A Lake Geneva man already convicted of a federal child sex crime pleaded guilty Monday in Walworth County Court to two counts of possessing child pornography, court records show.

Both sides will be able to argue about the sentence for Dennis L. Metallo, 59, of 135 W. Main St., according to online court records. The case does not have any identified victims.

Metallo downloaded child porn at an Elkhorn hotel in May, according to the criminal complaint. The state Department of Justice’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force forwarded a report to local police.

Police arrested Metallo on July 7, the complaint states, and he admitted downloading and looking at child porn.

Metallo’s federal conviction required him to register as a sex offender. In 2008, he attempted to transport a minor for sexual activity, the complaint states.

Metallo is set for sentencing at 11 a.m. Jan. 29.