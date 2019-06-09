MADISON

A Lake Geneva man pleaded guilty to three counts relating to manufacturing and distributing anabolic steroids, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Matthew D. Krueger announced Friday.

Russell Spalding, 39, admitted to leading an anabolic steroid manufacturing and distribution operation from about October 2014 through October 8, 2015, according to a press release.

Spalding imported raw and processed steroids from the U.K. and China and sold them through Facebook groups, the release said.

Police searched Spalding’s apartment in Lake Geneva and seized thousands of vials, beakers, liquid filling machines, measuring pumps, more than 12,000 capsules containing anabolic steroids, about 8,000 milliliters of liquid containing anabolic steroids and several kilograms of raw steroid powder.

The charges include conspiracy to distribute anabolic steroids, possession with intent to distribute anabolic steroids and maintaining a drug-involved premises.

Spalding’s wife, Kathryn Spalding, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute anabolic steroids Feb. 14.