ELKHORN

The father looked upset as he stood in Walworth County Court on Wednesday and spoke to the judge who was about to sentence the 35-year-old Lake Geneva man who exploited his daughter.

"I’m sad, and I’m sick, and I’m tired, and I’m broken," the father said. "I want you to put this guy out of society for a long, long time."

David A. Drummond, of 1124½ Pleasant St., upper unit, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of soliciting intimate representations from a minor, possessing child pornography, failing to update the sex offender registry and four counts of child sexual exploitation.

Judge Phil Koss sentenced him to 35 years in prison Wednesday.

Drummond admitted he used social media platforms such as Snapchat and Kik to talk with and obtain nude photos of young girls and share them with others online, District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld said.

Wiedenfeld said the investigation into Drummond's activities began in Maryland, where Drummond used fake Snapchat accounts to ask for nude photos.

“We have images here that could float around the web and be shared with others. ... They never go away," Koss said. “You are a consumer of that. You provided a market for it."

Weidenfeld argued for a 35-year prison sentence, saying Drummond is a repeat offender. He was dishonorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 2010 for possession of child pornography.

"He’s the guy who’s on the other end of the computer that parents warn their children about, that they’re concerned about, that they want to protect their children from," Weidenfeld said. “He’s hurting some of the most vulnerable people we have in our community, which is children.”

Drummond told girls to keep sending photos or he would share the photos he already possessed. He told one girl she could get “bonus points” if she sent photos while she was at school, Weidenfeld said.

Weidenfeld said Drummond admitted in an interview that he had viewed images of children as young as 4 or 5 years old.

Drummond told authorities he contacted girls in Maryland, Wisconsin, Florida and Kentucky. In one case, he posed as two friends with different Snapchat accounts, using one account to tell a 15-year-old girl to send nude pictures to the other account.

“The elaborate schemes that he’s using to manipulate these children into sending photos is astounding,” Weidenfeld said.

Jeramiah Maynard, Drummond's attorney, said Drummond never tried to meet the girls, but he realizes that doesn't make up for his actions.

Drummond apologized in court Wednesday.

"I understand that words do little to erase the actions, but I am here to express my sincerest apologies to these young women who I’ve hurt and also to their families," he said.

Maynard argued for no more than 10 years of prison time, adding that Drummond had cooperated with the investigation. He said a longer sentence could make rehabilitation harder when Drummond returns to society.

“I don’t see how incarcerating Mr. Drummond for one, two, three, three and a half decades is going to do anything other than put him in a position where he has absolutely no connection to lawful society, absolutely no ability to assimilate himself into lawful society and have any other potential than to reoffend," Maynard said.

Koss said a longer prison sentence was necessary. He referred to the father's statement in court.

“This is a man whose job and life is to protect his child, and our fear is because we let young teens have some independence, there’s an area that we can’t control them very easily, and that’s on electronic devices. ... You know that. You took advantage of it.”

Drummond's actions caused pain for the girl's family, but they will rebound, the father told Koss.

"He crippled us, but he did not ... break us," he said. "My daughter is beautiful and strong and smart—an absolutely wonderful human being."