A Lake Geneva man was sentenced Wednesday to two years' probation in connection with a landlord-tenant dispute that ended in a gunshot, Walworth County Court records show.

A jury acquitted Kevin M. Aumuller, 50, in January of some of the criminal charges he faced. The jury convicted him on a charge of criminal trespassing, however.

The jury deadlocked on the case’s most serious charge—aggravated battery of an elderly person—and the charge eventually was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Under that agreement, Aumuller pleaded guilty to battery, court records show.

On Jan. 25, 2018, Lake Geneva police responded to Aumuller’s home at 721½ North St. for a reported shooting.

The 77-year-old landlord told police he smelled chemicals and tried to ask Aumuller about the odor, but a physical fight ensued, according to the criminal complaint. When the fight spilled into the landlord’s apartment, he fired a gun as a warning to Aumuller.

The landlord attended the sentencing but did not speak, according to online court records. Aumuller made his own statement to the court.

The judge also sentenced Aumuller to three days of jail time with work release, court records show. He must report on or before June 17.