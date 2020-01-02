ELKHORN

A Lake Geneva man has been convicted of filming a co-worker in the bathroom without that employee’s knowledge, court records show.

A Walworth County judge found Nathan A. Russell, 27, of 838 Clover St., guilty of capturing an intimate representation without consent at his court trial Dec. 5, according to online court records. A second count of attempting the same charge was dismissed.

The employee at an unnamed business told police at about 2:45 a.m. Jan. 11, 2018, that he noticed a phone under a wall-mounted trash can while he was using the bathroom, according to court documents. The phone apparently had been recording.

The video, about 33 minutes long, showed Russell putting the phone down and then using the bathroom, according to the criminal complaint. The bathroom went dark for more than 20 minutes before the other employee entered the bathroom.

Russell told police he never intended to film anyone other than himself, according to the complaint.

He told police he was in financial trouble and involved with a “rough group” that was into certain fetishes, the complaint states. While he said he was not threatened, he said the group offered to help him if he performed sex acts or filmed himself and sold the video to the group.

Russell is scheduled for sentencing at 10 a.m. March 2.