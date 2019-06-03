ELKHORN

A Lake Geneva man has been charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving in Elkhorn, according to a criminal complaint filed May 29 in Walworth County Court.

Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say Timothy J. Kunath, 40, of 708 Geneva National Ave., drove while intoxicated at about 11:18 p.m. May 25 at Highway 67 and O’Connor Drive in Elkhorn, according to the complaint.

The call came in as a report of a reckless driver, according to the complaint.

Results from a blood test are pending.

Kunath has intoxicated driving convictions in 1997, 2000 and 2002, the complaint states.