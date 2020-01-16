ELKHORN

A Lake Geneva man was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence and dragging for 20 to 30 feet a police sergeant who tried to stop his car, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher T. Rangel, 57, of 1121 Williams St., faces felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fourth-offense driving while under the influence and fleeing an officer resulting in bodily harm.

Lake Geneva police Jan. 2 responded to a home for a domestic incident. A woman Rangel knows said he threw something at her and locked her out, according to the complaint.

When Sgt. Jason Hall saw a vehicle leaving the home, he left his car and tried to get the driver’s attention, the complaint states. Hall spoke with the driver, Rangel, who then drove away.

When Hall heard the engine rev, he reported grabbing onto Rangel’s shirt. When Rangel turned onto another street, Hall’s grip came loose and he spun around and fell to the ground, according to the complaint.

Rangel also was charged with misdemeanors of battery with domestic abuse assessments, resisting an officer, operating while revoked as a third offense and not having an ignition interlock device.

After a traffic stop, Rangel admitted to having a few beers, the complaint states. He has prior driving related offenses from 1994, 1997 and 2014.