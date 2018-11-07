ELKHORN
A Lake Geneva man who is a registered sex offender has been charged in Walworth County Court with soliciting nude photos from young girls in Maryland through Snapchat, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.
David A. Drummond, 35, of 1124½ Pleasant St., upper unit, has been charged with two counts of soliciting intimate representations from minors, 10 counts of possessing child porn and one count of failure to register as a sex offender.
In September, a complaint from a high school in Carroll County, Maryland, led police to determine a man later discovered to be Drummond was harassing a 14-year-old girl, according to court documents. Drummond had claimed to have known her through school.
After the girl declined to send naked photos, Drummond told her he would make fake naked pictures of her and distribute them, according to the complaint. The girl then blocked the Snapchat user but later received multiple friend requests from other accounts.
Another 14-year-old girl said a Snapchat account under the same username had requested nude pictures of her and a friend who was in seventh grade, the complaint states.
Police obtained subpoenas to get identifying information from Snapchat that led them to Drummond, according to the complaint.
On Oct. 25, Lake Geneva police executed a search warrant at Drummond’s home. They reported finding a flash drive and other electronic devices containing child pornography, according to the complaint.
Drummond admitted to contacting the underage girls and asking for naked pictures, the complaint states.
A sex offender registry specialist reported that Drummond was required to register as a sex offender until 2021 for possessing a computer with child porn, according to the complaint. The United States Navy convicted Drummond in 2010.
Judge Phillip Koss ordered Drummond held on a $50,000 cash bond, court records show.
Drummond is next scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12, for a preliminary hearing.
