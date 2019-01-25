ELKHORN

A Lake Geneva man was charged with seventh-offense intoxicated driving, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Walworth County Court.

Bloomfield police say Thomas A. Polk, 49, of W3906 Springbrook Road, drove while intoxicated Monday in the town of Bloomfield, according to the complaint.

Polk is also charged with operating while revoked.

He admitted to having a few drinks, the complaint states. He was found stopped in his car on the side of the roadway.

Results from a blood test are pending, according to the complaint. Polk has previous OWI convictions in 1994, 1995, 1999 twice, 2002 and 2006.

