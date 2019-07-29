ELKHORN

A Lake Geneva man with a federal child sex crime conviction has been charged in Walworth County Court with possessing child porn in May, according to a criminal complaint filed July 15.

Dennis L. Metallo, 58, of 135 W. Main St., is accused of downloading child porn at a hotel in Elkhorn. He is charged with four counts of possessing child porn and one count of failing to update the sex offender registry.

The state Department of Justice’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in May passed on a report of Metallo uploading a child porn video, the complaint states. Lake Geneva police tracked the IP address to the hotel.

Additionally, three child porn images had been uploaded by the same email account as the video, according to the complaint.

Metallo was arrested July 7, when he admitted to looking at child porn and having downloaded five videos and 100 pictures on his phone, according to the complaint.

Metallo had to register as a sex offender following a 2008 incident of attempting to transport a minor for sexual activity, the complaint states.

Judge Kristine Drettwan ordered Metallo held on a $30,000 cash bond July 10, court records show.

He is scheduled for an arraignment at 1:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5.