ELKHORN

A Lake Geneva man who was involved in a traffic crash was charged with fifth-offense intoxicated driving, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Town of Geneva police say Greggory J. Langdon, 54, of N3088 Violet Road, “admitted to consuming intoxicants” before driving at 7:39 p.m. March 8 at Whittier Drive and Uranus Road, town of Geneva, the complaint states.

Results from a blood test are pending.

Langdon has previous intoxicated-driving convictions from violations in 1992, 1994, 2000 and 2011, according to the complaint.