MADISON—A Lake Geneva man was arrested on a charge of fifth-offense intoxicated driving Saturday on Madison’s east side.

A Dane County sheriff’s deputy arrested James L. Laban, 53, around 5:30 p.m. after finding him in a vehicle parked at the roadside on Highway 12 at Mill Pond Road, the sheriff’s office reported.

A warrant was obtained to get a blood sample at a hospital, and Laban was booked into the Dane County Jail, according to a news release.

Laban’s most recent intoxicated-driving conviction was in 2001, online court records indicate.