A Lake Geneva man who said he is scheduled for a bone marrow transplant for his leukemia was ordered held in jail Wednesday on a charge of ninth-offense intoxicated driving.
John M. McBean, 53, of N3117 County H, appeared in Walworth County Court via video from the jail. He said he was supposed to have a bone marrow transplant in about 10 days.
Police arrested McBean at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 28, according to court documents. It was not immediately clear where he was arrested.
When debating what bond a judge should order, District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld said McBean’s intoxicated driving was a “great safety concern.”
Judge Phillip Koss ordered McBean held on a $10,000 cash bond.
He is scheduled to be back in court at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
