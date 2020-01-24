ELKHORN

A Kenosha man was charged Thursday with taking nearly 15,000 gallons of diesel fuel over four months from the Lake Geneva distributor where he worked.

Walworth County prosecutors charged Frank J. Perrone, 39, with felony theft, saying in a criminal complaint the 14,775 gallons of stolen fuel was worth $36,279.

The distributor’s owner told police Jan. 7 that Perrone had been stealing fuel from the business in large quantities over recent months, according to the complaint. The owner had first noticed missing load tickets, which give delivery details.

Video from the business showed Perrone coming in on his days off and turning on fuel pumps, the complaint states. GPS tracking in the truck he used showed him taking the fuel to Spring Grove and Fox Lake in Illinois.

The owner told police he followed Perrone and watched him fuel up several trucks, according to the complaint. Audio from inside the truck showed Perrone setting up arrangements to meet up and get paid for fuel.

Perrone is charged with stealing from September through December. The owner also accused him of stealing kerosene that he mixed with the fuel during colder months.

Lake Geneva police spoke with Perrone, who they say could not explain the missing load tickets and instead said the truck had a faulty fuel management system, the complaint states.

Judge Phillip Koss on Thursday ordered Perrone’s bond at $2,000 cash, which was down from the $5,000 the judge set Jan. 16, court records show.

Perrone is next set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.