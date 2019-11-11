JANESVILLE

The murder trial of Jacob M. Davenport, 38, of Beloit began Monday morning in Rock County Court.

Davenport is accused of shooting and killing James M. Tomten, 28, on Feb. 9 in Beloit. He faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a life sentence.

A jury of seven men and seven women was chosen in the morning. Opening arguments are scheduled to begin around 1:15 p.m.

Attorneys questioning the jury revealed some of what will happen during the trial, including the fact that people with criminal records or drug addiction will be among the witnesses.

Davenport appeared in a black suit with a shaved head and neatly trimmed salt-and-pepper beard. He intently looked at a list of the final 28 jurors as his attorney decided which ones to strike and which to keep.

Judge Karl Hanson said members of Tomten's family likely will be present at the trial and ordered news media not to take their photographs as they sat in the gallery.

Assistant District Attorney Jerry Urbik told jurors that the prosecution will provide no DNA or fingerprint evidence, and will not present any confession to police.

Urbik said Davenport’s girlfriend will testify, and he cautioned jurors that she might not want to testify and he might have to “respectfully but firmly” direct her to answer questions.

Urbik also asked jurors if any of them use video surveillance systems, including doorbell video systems, at their homes.

Attorneys said Facebook and phone records will be presented as evidence. Defense attorney Michael Murphy said cellphone mapping evidence also will be included.

The trial is scheduled to run through Friday.