ELKHORN

A Walworth County jury convicted a man Tuesday of most of the charges he faced after an incident with his shotgun and a motorist who stopped on a country road, court records show.

The jury deliberated for a little more than an hour before convicting David L. Wells, 28, on charges of possessing a short-barreled shotgun and disorderly conduct, according to online court records.

The jury acquitted Wells on the third charge he faced, discharging a firearm within 100 yards of a building.

Sheriff’s deputies said they responded June 16 to an incident near W9414 County A in the town of Richmond. A man told police he had stopped on County A to check his truck when Wells told him to get off his “f---ing property,” according to the criminal complaint.

Wells left and came back with a shotgun, the complaint states. The man then drove down the road and called 911.

When two deputies responded, one heard Wells say, “Those f---ing Mexicans,” according to the complaint.

Wells, whom court records now list as homeless and living in Elkhorn, represented himself during the trial. He testified Tuesday.

Wells is scheduled for sentencing at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.