ELKHORN

A Walworth County jury Tuesday acquitted a Lake Geneva man on two criminal charges in a landlord-tenant dispute that ended in a gunshot—but it still convicted him of criminal trespassing.

The jury deadlocked on the most serious charge—aggravated battery of an elderly person—against Kevin M. Aumuller, 50, according to online court records.

Jurors decided Aumuller was not guilty of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

At about 11:53 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2018, Lake Geneva police responded to Aumuller’s house at 721½ North St. for a reported shooting.

Aumuller’s 77-year-old landlord told police he had smelled chemicals and tried to ask Aumuller about it, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors say a physical fight then ensued, and eventually it spilled into the landlord’s apartment, where the landlord fired a gun as a warning.

In an email, Assistant District Attorney Andrew Herrmann, who prosecuted the case, said officials could take Aumuller to trial again on the aggravated battery charge if they want, but “that decision has not been made” yet.