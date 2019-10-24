JANESVILLE

A Rock County judge Thursday afternoon ordered the jury in a murder trial to try harder to come to a decision.

Judge Barbara McCrory said the jury is having a difficult time coming to a unanimous decision and is having the same arguments they were Wednesday night before being sent home.

Jurors started deliberating at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday, and McCrory sent them home about three hours later.

“My understanding is you’ve had it for tonight and that tensions are getting a little bit high,” McCrory told them Wednesday night.

The judge said she wanted them to sleep on it and come back fresh today.

The jury made up of three men and nine women resumed deliberating at about 11 a.m. Thursday.

Defendant Julian Collazo on Wednesday rejected an offer from the prosecution to discuss a plea agreement, attorneys said in court this morning.

Collazo appeared briefly in court this morning as the jury reconvened prior to deliberation.

District Attorney David O'Leary said Thursday morning he and Assistant District Attorney Scott Dirks discussed with defense attorney Jeff Jensen last night whether there was any way to settle the case.

Collazo told McCrory he was not interested in settling.

No specific agreement was offered, O'Leary said.

Collazo faces life in prison if convicted on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Christine Scaccia-Lubeck of Janesville on Dec. 8, 2017.

Scaccia-Lubeck was found stabbed at her Janesville home Dec. 9. Prosecutors have said she was stabbed 32 or 33 times.

In his testimony Wednesday, Collazo, 22, said he had been having sex regularly with both Scaccia-Lubeck and Nicole Kazar, 25.

The defense argued that Kazar killed Scaccia-Lubeck in a fit of jealous rage when Collazo brought Kazar to Scaccia-Lubeck’s house that Friday night.

The prosecution has argued Collazo committed the murder to prove his loyalty to Kazar and to show he could protect her.

This story will be updated.