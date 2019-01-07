ELKHORN
A Walworth County judge Monday set a $1 million cash bond for a town of Delavan man who reportedly called police and told them he stabbed his wife, who records show had filed for divorce.
Judge Phillip Koss ordered the bond for Robert J. Scott, 56, of 4003 S. Channel Drive, after police arrested Scott on Sunday morning at his home.
Scott is accused of stabbing his wife, Rochelle R. Scott, 58. Court records show Rochelle filed for divorce less than three weeks ago.
Police have said they arrived at the town of Delavan home at about 10:36 a.m. Sunday and found Robert standing in the driveway. Rochelle was inside the house, dead of stab wounds.
District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld said Robert, who appeared Monday by video from the Walworth County Jail, “repeatedly” stabbed someone.
“Your honor this is a serious, violent offense,” Wiedenfeld said.
The district attorney said Robert, who faces life in prison, reported the stabbing at the urging of a family member.
A risk assessment filed with the court Monday listed first-degree intentional homicide as the charge in the case, although Robert has not yet been charged by the district attorney’s office.
The assessment says Robert is retired and has a history of drug abuse. It says he has no pattern of convictions involving violence.
Rochelle had filed for divorce Dec. 20.
As a condition of his bond, Robert is not allowed to contact his wife’s family.
Town of Delavan Police Chief Raymond Clark told The Gazette on Sunday police recovered a knife that they believe is the murder weapon.
Two neighbors, a husband and wife, said they were shocked by the news. They said Robert was friendly, called him a “jokester” and said he let their kids swim in his pool.
Robert is next due in court at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10.
