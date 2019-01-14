ELKHORN
A former Milton woman accused of causing a fatal crash near the Rock/Walworth county line will have her negligent homicide case heard in Walworth County, a Walworth County judge ruled Monday.
The lawyer for Casandra A. Melvin filed a motion Nov. 26, saying the March 28, 2018, car crash that killed Marcus Hawkinson, 40, of Janesville happened in Rock County—not Walworth County—and asked the court to dismiss the case.
Prosecutors say Melvin, 27, now of 6429 Pennycook Road, Edgerton, did not fully stop at a stop sign posted at County C/M before she turned onto Highway 11/14.
There, she collided with the driver’s side of Hawkinson’s 2003 Chevy van, which he was driving eastbound, according to the criminal complaint.
A crash reconstruction report says Melvin was traveling 27 mph when she reached the intersection.
Melvin, who had two children ages 5 and 6 in her 2014 Jeep, tried a “California stop,” also known as a rolling stop, according to the complaint. She had been going south on County C/M.
Michael Murphy, Melvin's lawyer, said in his filing that Melvin and Hawkinson lived in Rock County; Hawkinson died at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, and his family is in Janesville.
In his response, Walworth County District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld said Melvin was “mistaken” in saying Rock County should handle the case.
Both vehicles came to a rest in Walworth County, he wrote, and Hawkinson’s body, which was ejected, landed on the road in Walworth County.
Judge Kristine Drettwan said Monday the crash happened in parts of both counties, and she did not have enough reason to dismiss the case, court records show.
Melvin is set for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Feb. 8.
