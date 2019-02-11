JANESVILLE
A Johnstown man was sentenced to three years of probation Monday for a firearm incident in 2017.
Jerome F. Skolaski, 44, of 10236 E. County A, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors: operating a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon.
As part of a plea agreement, a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety was held open.
The felony charge comes with a maximum of 10 years in the prison system, but if Skolaski successfully completes probation, the felony charge will be dismissed.
Skolaski was arguing with a woman he knows about whether guns were safe when he pointed an unloaded handgun into his mouth and pulled the trigger and then fired a round out the window, according to the criminal complaint.
Homes and businesses were located in the direction he fired, according to the complaint.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse