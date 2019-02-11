JANESVILLE

A Johnstown man was sentenced to three years of probation Monday for a firearm incident in 2017.

Jerome F. Skolaski, 44, of 10236 E. County A, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors: operating a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon.

As part of a plea agreement, a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety was held open.

The felony charge comes with a maximum of 10 years in the prison system, but if Skolaski successfully completes probation, the felony charge will be dismissed.

Skolaski was arguing with a woman he knows about whether guns were safe when he pointed an unloaded handgun into his mouth and pulled the trigger and then fired a round out the window, according to the criminal complaint.

Homes and businesses were located in the direction he fired, according to the complaint.

