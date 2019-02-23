JANESVILLE

Michael R. Dorsey, 45, of Janesville, was arrested Saturday on a fourth charge of operating while intoxicated, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers were dispatched to 2019 Center Ave. for a possible drunken driver at 11:59 a.m. Saturday. Officers eventually made contact with Dorsey at Subway, 1929 Center Ave.

Dorsey smelled of intoxicants, had slurred speech and an unsteady gaze, according to the release. He was arrested and is being held at the Rock County Jail.