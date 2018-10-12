JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was charged with sixth-offense intoxicated driving Friday after police found him asleep in his car in a parking lot, according to a criminal complaint.
Police were sent to a parking lot on Black Bridge Road at 5:41 a.m. Friday, where they found James A. Brown, 56, of 502 E. Holmes St., according to the complaint.
Brown admitted he had been drinking and registered a 0.14 blood alcohol content on a preliminary breath test, according to the complaint.
Brown’s previous intoxicated-driving convictions were in 1994, 1996, two in 1998 and in 2002, according to the complaint.
Brown was held on a $500 cash bond after his initial appearance Friday in Rock County Court. He was ordered not to drink or drive without a valid license while his case is pending.
