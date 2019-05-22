JANESVILLE

Janesville woman was arrested after arriving intoxicated to restaurant with a 7-year old child, according to a Janesville Police Department news alert.

Officers were called to a local restaurant at 6:50 p.m. Monday to talk to an intoxicated customer.

The customer, Rebecca S. Ferrari, 37, of Janesville, showed signs of impairment and submitted to a field sobriety and blood test. Officers confirmed her impairment and noticed a 7-year old child in her vehicle, according to the release.

Ferrari was arrested on suspicion of a fourth offense OWI with a passenger under 16-years old.

Results from the blood test are pending.

Ferrari is currently being held at Rock County Jail.