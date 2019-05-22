JANESVILLE
Janesville woman was arrested after arriving intoxicated to restaurant with a 7-year old child, according to a Janesville Police Department news alert.
Officers were called to a local restaurant at 6:50 p.m. Monday to talk to an intoxicated customer.
The customer, Rebecca S. Ferrari, 37, of Janesville, showed signs of impairment and submitted to a field sobriety and blood test. Officers confirmed her impairment and noticed a 7-year old child in her vehicle, according to the release.
Ferrari was arrested on suspicion of a fourth offense OWI with a passenger under 16-years old.
Results from the blood test are pending.
Ferrari is currently being held at Rock County Jail.