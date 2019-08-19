JANESVILLE

A Janesville woman was arrested for a suspected fifth OWI early Monday morning, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Tammy Goede, 48, of Janesville was pulled over for equipment violation at 1:30 a.m. Monday near Rockport Road and Center Avenue, according to the release.

Goede displayed signs of impairment and officers administered a field sobriety test. She failed the test and was arrested on suspected charges of fifth offense operating while intoxicated, probation violation and fifth offense operating after revocation, according to the release.

Goede is being held at the Rock County Jail.