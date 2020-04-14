JANESVILLE

A Janesville woman is suspected of stabbing a man late Monday night on Janesville’s west side, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers were dispatched at 11:56 p.m. Monday for a report of a stabbing at 309 Park Avenue.

Police found a man with a stab wound in the chest in front of the residence. Paramedics transported the victim a hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. The victim was released after receiving medical care, according to the release.

An investigation revealed Myla D. Braxton, 22, of Janesville, stabbed the victim while fighting with another person, according to the release.

Officers arrested Braxton on charges of suspected aggravated battery while armed and probation violation. She is being held at Rock County Jail.

Investigations continue as police try to locate another suspect involved in the incident.