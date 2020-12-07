MADISON
A Janesville woman pleaded guilty in Dane County Court to stealing nearly $50,000 from her Fitchburg employer, and a judge sentenced her to three years of probation, court records show.
Naomi E. Houser, 40, of 221 S. High St., Janesville, pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to theft in a business setting, according to online court records. Other charges were dismissed and read into the record.
Houser worked for Noble Knight Games for more than two years, and as a customer service and operations manager, she could write checks although she was not supposed to, according to the criminal complaint.
Investigators tallied 142 checks totaling $47,241 that were made out to Houser since Dec. 17, 2017, the complaint states. Authorities found checks cashed at financial institutions in Janesville.
Court records say Houser is eligible for early discharge when restitution is paid in full and she has not committed any new crimes.
She must pay restitution monthly up to $10,000 per year and also must continue drug treatment as recommended.