JANESVILLE
A woman convicted of causing a death by drunken driving, who asked to be free while she awaited sentencing, will remain in the Rock County Jail.
Kimberly A. Adams 48, of Janesville pleaded guilty Nov. 8 to homicide by intoxicated driving in the Nov 29, 2017, death of her fiancé.
Sentencing was set for Jan. 16.
Adams’ attorney, Scott Schroeder, asked that she be allowed to remain free on bond so she could continue to work and go to counseling until Jan. 16, or that she be allowed work-release privileges.
Schroeder said work and counseling helped her cope with the tragedy.
Judge Karl Hanson denied Schroeder’s request, citing the seriousness of the offense and the need to ensure she appears for sentencing as she faces a probable prison sentence.
Hanson revoked her bond, and Adams has been in jail ever since.
But Hanson allowed for a hearing to consider legal arguments on the matter. The hearing was set for Thursday, but Schroeder on Thursday withdrew his request, and the hearing was canceled.
Schroeder said that means Adams will remain in jail until sentencing. He declined to say why he withdrew his request, although it was clear he would have liked to have his client free pending sentencing.
