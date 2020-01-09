JANESVILLE

A woman accused of making methamphetamine on two different occasions in the past year pleaded guilty Thursday in Rock County Court.

Stacey R. Utterberg, 45, and James Bjork, 48, both of 233 Kellogg Ave., Janesville, were accused of making meth in a building on Afton Road just south of Janesville last April. Then in September, they were charged with making meth by using an SUV as a mobile meth lab.

Utterberg pleaded guilty to party to manufacture of methamphetamine in both cases Thursday. She also pleaded guilty to felony bail jumping for committing a crime while her first case was pending.

As part of a plea agreement, four charges were dismissed but read into the record to be considered at sentencing: maintaining a drug trafficking place and party to possessing methamphetamine waste, paraphernalia to make methamphetamine and methamphetamine precursors.

In Bjork’s case, a plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 21.

Sentencing for Utterberg is set for March 4.