JANESVILLE
A Janesville woman caught making methamphetamine last year left poisonous waste along roadsides when she and her partner made the drug in an SUV, a prosecutor said in Rock County Court on Thursday.
Stacey R. Utterberg, 46, of 233 Kellogg Ave., Janesville, was sentenced to five years of probation, to include four months in jail with work-release privileges.
Utterberg pleaded guilty in January to two counts of party to manufacture/delivery of three or fewer grams of methamphetamine and bail jumping. Related charges were dismissed.
Utterberg and her meth-making partner, James E. Bjork, 48, same address, faced similar charges.
Bjork was sentenced in February to five years of probation with a year in jail.
The pair were arrested in April 2019 after Rock County sheriff’s deputies raided a building on Afton Road just south of Janesville and found evidence of meth-making.
Then in September, the pair were charged with making meth by using an SUV as a mobile meth lab.
In both cases, they were believed to be using the “one-pot” method.
Assistant District Attorney Jodi Dabson Bollendorf noted the one pot can explode and that officers raiding meth labs often call in hazardous materials teams because the method can result in death.
Bollendorf said Utterberg and Bjork had been buying Sudafed, which contains a key ingredient for meth-making, since 2013, and they paid others to buy it, as well.
Bollendorf said Utterberg denied involvement or used excuses to dismiss the accusations when speaking to the writer of her pre-sentence report.
Bollendorf recommended four years of probation and a year in jail.
Defense attorney Steven Zaleski noted Utterberg had a negligible criminal history before she “discovered” the highly addictive drug.
She was not a large-scale drug trafficker, he said. “She was a meth addict with her partner, and they were basically using the one-pot method to feed their habit.”
As a result, she lost her car, her home and her children, Zaleski said.
Utterberg, the mother of three teens and a 10-year-old, lost her children to Child Protective Services as a result of the case but worked hard at addiction and parenting classes and recently won them back, Zaleski said.
Zaleski argued that jail was unreasonable and “extreme,” and that it could reverse Utterberg’s gains and harm her children.
Utterberg frequently dabbed tears from her face as she listened. She said she worked hard to get her kids back, and going to jail would be a setback.
"Everything I’ve worked hard for would mean nothing. Like he (Zaleski) said, if I mess up, then I will go to jail. I’ve got that resting on my shoulders as well,” she said.
Hanson credited Utterberg for her work so far, but he said he was highly concerned about her statements indicating denial or excuses for her actions.
Without understanding the wrongfulness of what she did, Utterberg would be in danger of reoffending, so not sending her to jail could set her up for failure, Hanson said.
He ordered her to report to the Rock County Jail no later than 3 p.m. Thursday.