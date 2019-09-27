JANESVILLE

A Janesville woman faces a felony drunken-driving charge after she was pulled over by police for driving at night with no headlights, authorities said.

Crystal D. Traxler, 35, 1811 Green Forest Run, Janesville, was charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving after police said she pulled partway over a curb when police stopped her late Wednesday, Sept. 25, for driving with no headlights.

Traxler initially gave police a family member's name, and the criminal complaint stated Traxler was smoking cigarettes incessantly and slurring her words when police stopped her vehicle.

Traxler was unsteady on her feet, said she unable to complete a field sobriety test "sober or drunk," and admitted she had been drinking beer and cognac, according to the complaint.

Traxler was driving while her license was revoked, which happened after three prior OWI convictions and another alcohol-related driving arrest, police said.