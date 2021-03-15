JANESVILLE
Police arrest Janesville woman on fourth OWI charge after she was found asleep in a drive thru, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Officers responded at 12:15 a.m. Monday to a traffic complaint at 1951 Center Ave.
Amanda R. Calkins, 36, of Janesville, was found asleep in her vehicle in the drive thru of a restaurant when police arrived. Officers contacted Calkins, who showed signs of impairment, according to the release.
Calkins submitted to a field sobriety test and offered a blood sample for testing. She was arrested on charges of fourth offense OWI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation, misdemeanor warrant through the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and a felony warrant through Winnebago County, Illinois.
Results from the blood sample are pending, according to the release.
Calkin is currently being held at Rock County Jail.