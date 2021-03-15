JANESVILLE
Police arrested a Janesville woman Monday on her suspected fourth intoxicated-driving offense after they found her asleep in a drive-thru, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Officers responded at 12:15 a.m. Monday to a traffic complaint at 1951 Center Ave.
Amanda R. Calkins, 36, of Janesville was asleep in her vehicle in the drive-thru of a restaurant when police arrived. Officers roused Calkins, who showed signs of impairment, according to the release.
Calkins submitted to a field sobriety test and offered a blood sample for testing. She was arrested on charges of fourth-offense intoxicated driving, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation, misdemeanor warrant through the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and a felony warrant through Winnebago County, Illinois.
Results from the blood sample are pending, according to the release.
Calkins is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.