JANESVILLE -- A 35-year-old Janesville woman is facing multiple drug charges after police pulled over a vehicle she was riding in and found cocaine and fentanyl in her coat.
Teasha Ruud, who Janesville police noted was pregnant, was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over around 2 a.m. on March 16 on Kellogg Avenue in Janesville.
Ruud was allegedly found with 6.9 grams of a white rock-like substance which tested positive for cocaine; 2. 8 grams of a white powdery substance, which tested positive for cocaine; 0.7 grams of a gray powdery substance found in a folded up $5 bill, which tested positive for fentanyl; and 2. 5 grams of a brown rock-like substance which tested positive for cocaine.
Ruud was charged March 17 in Rock County Circuit Court with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
If convicted, Ruud could face up to 18 years and 7 months in prison and up to $60,500 in fines, according to court documents.
According to the criminal complaint:
Janesville police officers pulled over the car Ruud was in for having an expired registration and checked the drivers' licenses of both the driver and the passenger. The passenger identified herself as Teasha Ruud.
The driver had an officer safety notice issued on him recently due to having several firearms with him in previous traffic stops. After both he and Rudd exited the vehicle, a K-9 officer conducted a search of the car for drugs and narcotics.
The K-9 alerted officers to narcotics in the driver’s door. Ruud told officers that she had a bong in the car but it was used for smoking marijuana. When officers found the bong it had a burnt chore boy in the stem, which officers indicated was a popular way of consuming crack cocaine.
An officer asked Ruud if she should be consuming meth while pregnant and she told the officer that she used the bong to consume crack.
An officer found a glass Pyrex baking cup in the back seat, within a large plastic tub, next to a box of baking soda, with white powdery substance “caked” to the bottom of the cup. They also found several white “rock” type objects int it that later tested positive for cocaine.
Ruud told officers that she and the vehicle’s driver had used the Pyrex glass container two days prior to manufacture crack cocaine.
The driver of the vehicle had not been charged in court in connection with the incident, as of Thursday.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.