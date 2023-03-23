01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE01
JANESVILLE -- A 35-year-old Janesville woman is facing multiple drug charges after police pulled over a vehicle she was riding in and found cocaine and fentanyl in her coat.

Teasha Ruud, who Janesville police noted was pregnant, was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over around 2 a.m. on March 16 on Kellogg Avenue in Janesville. 

