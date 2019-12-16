A Janesville woman is accused of taking more than $47,000 from her Fitchburg employer by writing company checks to herself.

Naomi E. Houser, 39, of 221 S. High St., Janesville, made her initial appearance in Dane County Court on Monday on charges of theft in a business setting and two counts of forgery, according to online court records.

Houser had worked for Noble Knight Games for more than two years when Fitchburg police began investigating in July, according to the complaint.

Houser, the customer service and operations manager, “had the ability to write checks. However, she was not supposed to,” a company official told police.

The official told an investigator he noticed lower-than-expected profits for June and found numerous checks made out to Houser, according to the complaint.

The checks themselves had Houser’s name on them, but in the company’s accounting software, the same checks were listed as payments to a customer, according to the complaint.

All the checks were cashed at two financial institutions in Janesville, according to the complaint.

Investigators eventually tallied 142 checks totaling $47,241 that had been made out to Houser since Dec. 17, 2017, according to the complaint.

The company moved from Janesville to a 45,000-square-foot building in Fitchburg last year, according to a news report.

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 2.