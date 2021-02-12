JANESVILLE
A Janesville woman was arrested on a fifth OWI charge early Friday morning after being found unresponsive in a car, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Police responded at 3:31 a.m. to a report of two unresponsive occupants in a vehicle at 104 E. Racine St.
Officers contacted the driver Shawn M. Wethal, 47, of Janesville, who displayed signs of impairment. Wethal performed a field sobriety test before trying to leave on foot. She physically resisted officers when they prevented her from leaving, according to the release.
Wethal was arrested on charges of fifth offense OWI, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Authorities are waiting for results from a blood test, according to the release.
Wethal is currently being held at Rock County Jail.