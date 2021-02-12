JANESVILLE
A Janesville woman was arrested on her suspected fifth intoxicated-driving charge early Friday morning after being found unresponsive in a car, Janesville police reported.
Police responded at 3:31 a.m. Friday to a report of two unresponsive occupants in a vehicle at 104 E. Racine St., according to a news release.
Officers roused the driver, Shawn M. Wethal, 47, of Janesville, who displayed signs of impairment. Wethal performed a field sobriety test before trying to leave on foot. She physically resisted officers as they prevented her from leaving, according to the release.
Wethal was arrested on charges of fifth-offense OWI, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Results from a blood test are pending, according to the release.
Wethal is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.