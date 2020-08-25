JANESVILLE
A Janesville woman has been charged with her fifth intoxicated-driving offense after sheriff's deputies reported finding the woman in the driver's seat of her minivan, which was stopped in a soybean field.
Natalie Sue Rhodes, 55, of 4122 N. Woodhue Drive, Janesville, was charged Monday with fifth-offense operating while intoxicated.
Rock County sheriff's deputies responded to a runoff traffic crash near the intersection of County F and Becker Road in the town of Fulton at about 4:50 p.m. Saturday, according to the criminal complaint.
Deputies found a minivan standing in a soybean field with the engine running and smoke coming from the hood, according to the complaint.
Rhodes was in the driver's seat conscious but disoriented, according to the complaint.
She initially told deputies she did not remember how her van got into the field, but she later said she hit a bump in the road and lost control of the vehicle, according to the complaint.
Two mini bottles of vodka were found on the driver's side floorboard. Rhodes told deputies she drank only two shots of vodka, according to the complaint.
Rhodes was convicted of intoxicated driving in 1999, 2004 and 2011 in Texas.