JANESVILLE
Police suspect a Janesville woman charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving of being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court.
Carly M. Millis, 29, of 3532 Marvog Drive, Janesville, also was charged Sept. 8 with operating while revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia after Janesville police reported finding a glass pipe with charred remains that smelled like marijuana, the complaint states.
Police on Sept. 4 reported that Millis' vehicle crossed over the center line as she drove on Johnson Street, according to the complaint. To police, Millis seemed lethargic with bloodshot eyes, but a preliminary breath test showed her blood-alcohol concentration was 0.00.
Millis has previous convictions for intoxicated driving in Illinois and Wisconsin in 2011, 2016 and 2017, the complaint states.