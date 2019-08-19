JANESVILLE

A Janesville woman was arrested on her fifth intoxicated-driving charge early Monday morning, police said.

Officers stopped Tammy L. Goede, 48, of 23 Sinclair St., for an equipment violation at 1:30 a.m. Monday near Rockport Road and Center Avenue, according to a Janesville police news release.

Goede displayed signs of impairment, and officers administered a field sobriety test. She failed the test and was arrested on charges of fifth-offense intoxicated driving, probation violation and fifth-offense operating after revocation, according to the release.

Goede is being held at the Rock County Jail.