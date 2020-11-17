JANESVILLE
A Janesville woman convicted of shooting at a man in a Janesville hotel was charged last week after shots were fired into a town of Beloit home, injuring a man, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court.
Rock County prosecutors charged LaToya L. Hill, 23, of 1828 Garden Drive, Janesville, with party to first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
She pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering safety after a 2017 incident in which she shot at a man at the Janesville Holiday Inn Express after that man said he tried to pay Hill for sex—but she tried to rob him instead.
In 2018, Rock County Judge John Wood said it would be Hill’s “last second chance” when he sentenced her to probation on that case, almost a year after she had appeared in his court to receive a different sentence of probation.
In the most recent case, a landlord for a house in the 2100 block of South Wisconsin Avenue in the town told police Oct. 26 that a shooting had injured one of the house’s tenants the night before, according to the complaint.
Town of Beloit police noticed bullet holes in the door and front window frame.
The man who was shot told police he and the mother of his child got into an argument about the child, saying the child had been left alone, the complaint states. The child’s mother knows Hill.
On Oct. 25, the man said his outdoor camera suddenly stopped working, according to the complaint. He then heard someone rattle the doorknob, and no one responded when he asked who was there.
When the man looked outside, he said he saw Hill and another man he did not know. The man was worried others were outside to confront him, the complaint states.
When the man tried to check the deadbolt lock, two gunshots were fired into his home, according to the complaint. The man was shot in the upper left thigh, and he dove into the kitchen to protect himself.
A court commissioner ordered a $1,000 cash bond for Hill at her initial appearance Nov. 10, court records show. She was scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance at 3 p.m. Tuesday.