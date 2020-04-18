JANESVILLE
Rock County prosecutors charged a Janesville woman with stabbing a man she knows late Monday on the city’s west side, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.
Myla D. Braxton, 22, is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.
Just before midnight Monday, Janesville police responded to the 300 block of Park Avenue for a reported stabbing. They arrived and found a man with a stab wound in his chest, the complaint states.
The man told police he was arguing and physically fighting with a woman when Braxton pulled up in a car and stabbed him, according to the complaint.
When police spoke with Braxton shortly thereafter, she said she was surprised the knife made contact with the man, the complaint states. But she admitted to the stabbing.
She had the small folding pocket knife with her.
The man was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Police have characterized the injury as not life threatening.
Police previously listed Braxton as having no fixed address, but the complaint lists her residence as 113 S. Franklin St.
Court records show she had a signature bond set at an initial appearance Tuesday. She is next supposed to appear at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 29.